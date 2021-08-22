Aug 22, 2021 / 11:30PM GMT
Aidan Williams - Audinate Group Limited - Co-Founder, CEO & Director
Well, good morning, everybody. Hopefully, all the technology is working and that you can hear me. Thank you for joining our call today. My name is Aidan Williams. I am co-founder and CEO here at Audinate; and also online is Rob Goss, our CFO.
Robert Goss - Audinate Group Limited - CFO & Company Secretary
Thank you, everyone.
Aidan Williams - Audinate Group Limited - Co-Founder, CEO & Director
In the first part of the call today, we will run through the investor presentation just lodged with the ASX. (Operator Instructions)
Well, what a year it has been for all of us, I guess. The past 15 months have been somewhat of a unique operating environment for Audinate. However, we are very pleased with our financial performance in FY '21, and particularly with the resilience of the business in the face of COVID-related challenges.
Internally, we have adapted to a variety of restrictions around the world. And we've had a renewed
Full Year 2021 Audinate Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 22, 2021 / 11:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...