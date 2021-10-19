Audinate Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 19, 2021 / 10:30PM GMT

David A. Krall - Audinate Group Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



The time is now 9:30 a.m. in Sydney. And as we have a quorum of members present, I declare the Annual General Meeting open. Joining me today is our CEO, Aidan Williams; and our Non-Executive Directors, Tim Finlayson; Alison Ledger; Roger Price; and John Dyson. We also have our CFO and Company Secretary, Rob Goss. Helen Hamilton-James, representing the company's external auditor, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu is also in attendance.



Today, we're very pleased to welcome those of you participating online through our second virtual meeting platform provided by our share registrar, Link Market Services. All attendees can watch a live webcast of the meeting. In addition, shareholders and proxies have the ability to ask questions and submit votes.



Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, we thought it's prudent to take steps to discourage a physical public gathering and encourage attendance online. We hope that holding a virtual meeting will assist to further curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus and encourage greater