Aug 21, 2022 / 11:30PM GMT
Aidan Williams - Audinate Group Limited - Co-Founder, CEO & Director
Well, good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our call today. My name is Aidan Williams. I'm co-founder and CEO at Audinate. And with me is Rob Goss, our CFO. In the first part of the call today, we will run through the investor presentation that was just launched with the ASX. (Operator Instructions)
The second half performance of the company and the full year financial results are particularly pleasing given the challenging operating environment throughout the year with chip shortages and supply chain disruption coming to the fore. Internally, our team worked seamlessly with chip suppliers to manage allocations of scarce parts and deliver products to our manufacturing customers. Substantial effort also went into providing our customers with design alternatives for unavailable electronic components.
We again delivered strongly on operational metrics with a record number of 126 design wins with our manufacturing customers, particularly pleasing with the growth in video design wins to a total of 26 OEM
Full Year 2022 Audinate Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 21, 2022 / 11:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...