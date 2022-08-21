Full Year 2022 Audinate Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 21, 2022 / 11:30PM GMT

Aidan Williams - Audinate Group Limited - Co-Founder, CEO & Director



Well, good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our call today. My name is Aidan Williams. I'm co-founder and CEO at Audinate. And with me is Rob Goss, our CFO. In the first part of the call today, we will run through the investor presentation that was just launched with the ASX. (Operator Instructions)



The second half performance of the company and the full year financial results are particularly pleasing given the challenging operating environment throughout the year with chip shortages and supply chain disruption coming to the fore. Internally, our team worked seamlessly with chip suppliers to manage allocations of scarce parts and deliver products to our manufacturing customers. Substantial effort also went into providing our customers with design alternatives for unavailable electronic components.



We again delivered strongly on operational metrics with a record number of 126 design wins with our manufacturing customers, particularly pleasing with the growth in video design wins to a total of 26 OEM