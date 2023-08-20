Full Year 2023 Audinate Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 20, 2023 / 11:30PM GMT

Aidan Williams - Audinate Group Limited - Co-Founder, CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our call today. My name is Aidan Williams. I'm Co-Founder and CEO at Audinate. And with me is Rob Goss, our CFO.



In the first part of the call today, we'll be talking through the investor presentation that accompanied our financial statements, both of which were lodged with the ASX earlier today. You can ask questions at any time during the call by typing them into the Q&A box in your Zoom call. At the end of the presentation, we'll collate your questions and answer as many as possible in the time that we have available.



As many of you will be aware, Audinate provides networking technology to manufacturers of professional audio and video equipment. Our technology distributes audio and video signals across a standard IT network, eliminating the need for traditional specialized AV cabling. We are primarily a software company, although we have traditionally packaged our software for sale into electronic chips, cards and modules so that equipment manufacturers can