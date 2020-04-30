DPW Holdings Inc Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 30, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello. And welcome to the Special Meeting of Stockholders of DPW Holdings, Inc. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Ken Cragun, Chief Accounting Officer of DPW Holdings. Mr. Cragun, the floor is yours.



Kenneth S. Cragun - DPW Holdings, Inc. - CAO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Ken Cragun, the Chief Accounting Officer of DPW Holdings. It's now 09:00 am, and I call to order the special meeting. I will act as Chairman of this meeting, and I would like to take the opportunity to welcome you to our special meeting.



David Katzoff will act as secretary of this meeting, and has been appointed to act as inspector of election. The meeting has been called for the matters set forth in the proxy statement dated March 11, 2020.



An affidavit of mailing, establishing that the notice of the meeting was duly given has been delivered to us. The affidavit of mailing is approved and will be incorporated into the minutes of this meeting. All stockholders of record at the close