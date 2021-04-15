Q4 2020 Ault Global Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 15, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT

Milton Charles Ault - Ault Global Holdings, Inc. - Founder & Executive Chairman



Hello, everybody. Thank you for joining the Ault Global Holdings conference call for the year-end 2020. We are waiting for a few people to join us. We'll be with you shortly. Thank you so much.



I hope everyone can hear me well. My name is Milton Todd Ault III. I go by Todd Ault. I'm the Executive Chairman of Ault Global Holdings, DPW, on the New York American. I see many of you we've seen before. We appreciate your support and joining us. On the call, I have the CEO of the company, Will Horne, He's also the Vice Chairman. Will, you here?



William B. Horne - Ault Global Holdings, Inc. - CEO & Vice Chairman



I am here.



Milton Charles Ault - Ault Global Holdings, Inc. - Founder & Executive Chairman



Excellent. And I have Ken Cragun, the CFO. Ken, are you here?



Kenneth S. Cragun - Ault Global Holdings, Inc. - CFO & CAO



I am. I must be on.



