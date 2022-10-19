Bitnile Holdings Inc Corporate Call Transcript

Oct 19, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



Let me know when YouTube goes live.



Milton Charles Ault - Ault Life Sciences, Inc. - Founder



I understand. Welcome, everybody. Marcus, I appreciate you being here. Marcus is the President of TurnOnGreen. Marcus, if you could do me a favor and read the -- no one really likes this part. But legally, you got to do it, Marcus. If you can read the forward-looking statements to the best of your ability. We'll get forward into the presentation.



Marcus Charuvastra - Imperalis Holding Corp. - President, Chief Revenue Officer & Director



Sounds good. Thank you very much. Forward-looking statements. This presentation and other written or oral statements made from time to time by representatives of BitNile Holdings contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 as amended.



Forward-looking statements reflect the current view about future events. Statements that are not