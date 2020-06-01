Golden Minerals Co Interview with Matthew Gordon Transcript

Jun 01, 2020 / NTS GMT

Matthew Gordon - Crux Investor - Moderator



Welcome to Crux Investor. First of all, thanks so much for watching this video (Conference Instructions) We spoke earlier today to Warren Rehn. He is the CEO of Golden Minerals Corp. They're TSX and NYSC explorer. They offer gold and silver. They have projects in Mexico and Argentina and also in the US.



The core focus for them being Rodeo and VelardeÃ±a, which are gold and silver projects. They have been trying to crack the code of the metallurgy for VelardeÃ±a. And they think they've done it.



But in the meantime, they've been working at the Rodeo project, very small, short, minor, two years, but it might be enough to fund the VelardeÃ±a Project. And that's what they're aiming for. That seems to be the solution.



Also in the background, they have done a earn-in with Barrick, which has given a little bit of cash into the company and Barrick has the option to earn 70% of that project, which leaves the potential of having to come up with 30% of the funding if this indeed works out. But $10 million to be spent over an eight-year period time. So