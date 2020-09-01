Sep 01, 2020 / NTS GMT
Douglas Coleman - Mexico Mining Center - Moderator
We're here today with Warren Rehn, President and CEO of Golden Minerals Company. Warren is a highly respected geologist and a major player in mining exploration and development in Mexico. He's currently developing two underground silver-gold mines in the VelardeÃ±a district in the state of Durango. And he just recently completed a preliminary economic assessment of the nearby Rodeo property, which Golden Minerals plans to take into production next year. Warren has a master's degree in geology from the Colorado School of Mines, the best mining school in the world located in Golden, Colorado, which is also the headquarters for Golden Minerals.
Warren, it's great to have you here today.
Warren Rehn - Golden Minerals Company - President & CEO
Doug, great to be here with you.
Douglas Coleman - Mexico Mining Center - Moderator
As I was looking over your background, I noticed that you and I were at Mines at the same time back in '82 and '83 and you were a grad
Golden Minerals Co Warren Rehn Two Mines Going Into Production in 2021 Transcript
Sep 01, 2020 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...