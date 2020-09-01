Sep 01, 2020 / NTS GMT

Douglas Coleman - Mexico Mining Center - Moderator



We're here today with Warren Rehn, President and CEO of Golden Minerals Company. Warren is a highly respected geologist and a major player in mining exploration and development in Mexico. He's currently developing two underground silver-gold mines in the VelardeÃ±a district in the state of Durango. And he just recently completed a preliminary economic assessment of the nearby Rodeo property, which Golden Minerals plans to take into production next year. Warren has a master's degree in geology from the Colorado School of Mines, the best mining school in the world located in Golden, Colorado, which is also the headquarters for Golden Minerals.



Warren, it's great to have you here today.



Warren Rehn - Golden Minerals Company - President & CEO



Doug, great to be here with you.



Douglas Coleman - Mexico Mining Center - Moderator



As I was looking over your background, I noticed that you and I were at Mines at the same time back in '82 and '83 and you were a grad