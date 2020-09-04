Sep 04, 2020 / NTS GMT

Robert Kraft - SNN Network - Moderator



This is Robert Kraft and I'm your host on SNN Network. And we are a proud media sponsor to the upcoming Precious Metal Summit, Beaver Creek, which is being held virtually this year.



Joining me right now is Warren Rehn. He is the President and CEO of Golden Minerals. It's publicly traded company. The symbol is AUMN on both the NYSE and the TSX. Warren, thanks for joining me today. How're you doing?



Warren Rehn - Golden Minerals Company - President & CEO



I'm doing well, Robert. Thank you for having us on. How are you doing?



Robert Kraft - SNN Network - Moderator



I'm doing yeah, can't complain in virtual Beaver Creek. There's never any complaints in virtual Beaver Creek. It's like I should be a [Sims] character in virtual Beaver Creek right now. But I digress. So let's start with a very quick overview and history of the company, and then we'll go from there.



Warren Rehn - Golden Minerals Company - President & CEO



Sounds good.