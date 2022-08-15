Q2 2022 Golden Minerals Co Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 15, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to the Golden Minerals Company second-quarter 2022 quarterly conference call and webcast. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to your host, Karen Winkler, Director of Investor Relations. You may begin.



Karen Winkler - Golden Minerals Co - Director of IR & Assistant Corporate Secretary



Thanks, operator. Welcome to Golden Minerals Company's second-quarter 2022 earnings call. On today's call are our President and CEO, Warren Rehn; our Chief Financial Officer, Julie Weedman; and our Chief Operating Officer, John Galassini. Following their prepared remarks, they will be available to answer questions.



Before we get started, please note that certain statements made by management today will be forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such