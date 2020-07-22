Q4 2020 Aurelia Metals Ltd Call Transcript

Jul 22, 2020 / 01:00AM GMT

Daniel Clifford - Aurelia Metals Limited - MD & CEO, Director



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for your time this morning. With me are Peter Trout, our Chief Operating Officer; Adam McKinnon, Group Manager for Geology; and Ian Poole, CFO. And welcome, Ian, to the group.



This morning, we have released our June quarterly production report and our group mineral resource and ore reserves statement as flagged during the June quarter. I'll hand over to Peter and Adam and Ian shortly. Just a few opening comments from myself.



The June quarter was a strong finish to the year with 32,000 ounces at $1,100 an ounce. It's underpinned by strong throughput performance and underlying operating performance, heavily driven by higher head grades in both operations. That performance supported a full year result of