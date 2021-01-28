Q2 2021 Aurelia Metals Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 28, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT

Daniel Clifford - Aurelia Metals Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Thanks, Hamony. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for your time. I have Ian Poole, Peter Trout; and Adam McKinnon online with me. I'll make some overall comments on the performance of the company and some follow-up closing comments with Peter covering our operations, Adam our exploration effort and Ian covering off on the financials.



For the quarter, we're on track for the year, with the December quarter outcome in line with our expectations, resulting in a solid Half 1 for the company. Metal production run rates on a year-to-date basis put production well within or if not at the upper end of any guidance given.



The same can also be said for mill throughputs at Peak and Hera, both resulting in quarterly production records for lead and zinc at either