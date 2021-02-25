Half Year 2021 Aurelia Metals Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT

Daniel Clifford - Aurelia Metals Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Thanks, Travis. Good morning to everyone and thanks for your time this morning. I have Ian Poole, Peter Trout and Adam McKinnon with me this morning as we run through the results of the interim period for FY '21.



I'm going to cover off the highlights, and then we're going to run through some details and go to question-and-answer time followed by some wrap-up comments from me at the end.



In looking directly to highlights for the year -- for the half year, it's actually been an outstanding result for the company across particularly the 3 stated prongs of our strategy. In terms of sweating our infrastructure and assets, we've had financial results improvements at every level, ranging from 15% to 400% improvement over the prior period.