Q4 2021 Aurelia Metals Ltd Activities Report Call Transcript

Daniel Clifford - Aurelia Metals Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Bernadette. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for your time today. With me, I have Ian Poole, Peter Trout and Adam McKinnon. We have a slight change to how we will update this morning, and it's particularly driven off the back of our recent market announcements covering exploration updates across all our sites, the mineral resource and reserve report, the latest June quarterly activities report and the accompanying FY '22 guidance contained within that report. As such, we'll be referring to a presentation lodged this morning on the ASX titled June 2021 Quarter Update and Outlook. This is our first opportunity to review the year both in terms of commitments made for the year and the steps taken to get our strategy executed on the ground.