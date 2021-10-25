Q1 2022 Aurelia Metals Ltd Activities Report Call Transcript

Oct 25, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Aurelia Metals September FY '22 Quarterly Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Dan Clifford, Managing Director and CEO. Please go ahead.



Daniel Clifford - Aurelia Metals Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Thanks, Rachel. Good morning, everyone. I have Ian, Peter and Adam with me this morning as we step through our September quarterly performance. For ease of reference, we'll be referring to the presentation titled AMI Investor Presentation September 2021 Update and Outlook posted on the platform this morning.



Just before we dive in, a couple of opening comments. I think for those who have listened or heard from myself or the team, we're not actually that renowned for the use of -- or the common use of words, such as fantastic, stunning, excited. But I have to say, as we look through these results and what we've achieved, it's actually getting very difficult not to use those words. And it's a good problem to have for us. And I think