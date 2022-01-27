Q2 2022 Aurelia Metals Ltd Activities Report Call Transcript

Jan 27, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT

Thanks, Melanie, and good morning to everyone. I have Ian Poole, Peter Trout and Adam McKinnon with me this morning. Earlier today, we uploaded 3 announcements across the quarterly report, Federation exploration and operations update and also the eagerly anticipated set of work done on the Great Cobar Pre-Feasibility Study and also the December 2021 quarterly update and the outlook presentation that we'll be referring to throughout the talk this morning.



To making a start, half 1 was on -- it was on plan. Our activities are all aligned to what we're heading for, for the year, but also the threats as well. And when that threat looms, the only option for us is to absolutely front foot that, and that we did. And with COVID-19 and Omicron, I'm