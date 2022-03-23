Aurelia Metals Ltd Dargeus Life-of-Mine Call Transcript

Mar 23, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

Daniel Clifford - Aurelia Metals Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Thanks, Harmony. Good morning, and thank you for your time this morning, particularly on such short notice. I have Ian Poole and Peter Trout with me on the call. And through the call, we'll be referring to the presentation that is loaded up on the ASX site this morning called Dargues Life-of-Mine Update.



Just getting us started. I think business, the way we look at business is about leaning in, getting our eyes on it and stepping forward. And where we're aware of risks sometimes, there is a step back to be taken. And disappointingly for us this morning, we have a step back and we need to flag to the market today an end-of-year noncash impairment at the Dargues asset.



I will take us through -- around through the technical drivers leading to a range of approximately