Q3 2022 Aurelia Metals Ltd Activities Report Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Aurelia Metals Limited Quarter 3 FY '22 Results Call. (Operator Instructions) . I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Dan Clifford, Managing Director. Please go ahead.



Daniel Clifford - Aurelia Metals Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Thanks operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Aurelia quarterly report update as well as the exploration update that we posted as well this morning. Throughout the presentation, we will -- the conference call I should say, we will refer to the presentation names FY -- March FY '22 quarterly update and the outlook. I have Peter Trout and Ian Poole with me. But before I get started, I'd just like to make an introduction to a new team member for us with Andrew Graham joining Aurelia during the course of the quarter in the capacity of General Manager of Growth. And it's great to have Andrew on board with a wealth of experience across M&A and growth within businesses. So welcome, Andrew. This morning, we'll run through the performance of the business.