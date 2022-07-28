Q4 2022 Aurelia Metals Ltd Activities Report Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT

Daniel Clifford - Aurelia Metals Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, and thank you, everyone, for making the time this morning. I have Peter and Ian with me as well online. Through the talk this morning, we'll refer to the June '22 quarterly update and outlook that was posted on the platform this morning with the quarterly report. Before we dive into that, I think considering the time of the year and the volume of results and calls that you have no doubt all listen to. And whilst there is impacts and it's well understood, I'm pretty sure people really don't want to be hearing about COVID-related issues and labor risk shortages. So to us, it's going to be all about the performance on what we can control and we have controlled and what our response would be or will be for the uncontrollables.



So today, if we just move on to Slide 4 of the presentation deck, we'll focus on operational performance, being the quarterly and year across production, AISC and capital. Major project advancements across Cobar, Great Cobar and the Federation operation and then the adapting of the business