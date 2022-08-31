Full Year 2022 Aurelia Metals Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 31, 2022 / 03:00AM GMT

Thanks, Ashley. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for your time this afternoon. I have Ian Poole with me as well on the call today. It's by way of opening, I think to summarize it simply for how we view the year's performance, it was definitely a year or two halves. And to be short and concise with it, I think half 1 was quite a solid performance for the business and half 2 was not. And if that impacts half 2, that have impacted our full year results that we will talk through today. So we'll cover those as well as some of the changes that have either been made or that are underway as we were to correct the performance from the second half and also set up to get into the multiyear extensions in front of our Cobar Basin