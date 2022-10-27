Q1 2023 Aurelia Metals Ltd Activities Report Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT
Daniel Clifford - Aurelia Metals Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director
Good morning, everyone, and thanks for your time this morning. I have Ian Poole and Peter Trout with me today, and we will, off the back of the quarterly report released this morning, refer to the presentation that accompanied it titled September quarterly update and outlook.
Just before we get going, I just want to take a bit of a step back because, in recent weeks, we released a lot of detailed information to the market covering Federation feasibility study, a funding requirement off the back of that study, our mineral resource and ore reserve statement for the year FY '23 guidance and an update on the operations.
I recognize there's been a lot for shareholders and investors to absorb in that period of time. So this morning, myself and the team want to focus on what we believe are the key issues that are coming out of the back of that information. And with that, I'll just move to Slide 3, and those key issues, as we see them, is the operating performance across the 3 assets.
Federation funding and
