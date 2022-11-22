Aurelia Metals Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 22, 2022 / 04:00AM GMT

Peter Robert Botten - Aurelia Metals Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good afternoon, everybody. My name is Peter Botten. I'm Chairman of Aurelia Metals Limited. Welcome to Aurelia's 2022 Annual General Meeting. Before we commence proceedings, I'd like to acknowledge the traditional custodians of the land on which we meet today, the Jagera and Turrbal peoples. I'd also like to acknowledge the traditional custodians of the lands on which Aurelia operates and pay my respects to their elders past, present and emerging.



This is our first ever hybrid AGM. I wish to thank everyone for attending today, either in person or online. We're very pleased to be able to once again host a physical AGM but also have the flexibility for those who prefer to participate virtually. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure today's meeting runs smoothly for those attending online, if technology issues do arise, a short recess or adjournment may be required depending on the number of shareholders affected. If this occurs, I shall advise you accordingly.



Just some housekeeping for those here with