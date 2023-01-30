Q2 2023 Aurelia Metals Ltd Activities Report Call Transcript

Jan 30, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Aurelia Metals Quarterly Investor Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Andrew Graham, Interim Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.



Andrew Graham - Aurelia Metals Limited - Interim CEO



Thanks, Rachel, and thanks to everyone for joining the call. I'm joined today also by Peter Trout. Martin Cummings, who will talk to parts of the presentation as well as be available to answer questions when we get to that point.



For those who aren't aware, we'll talk to the presentation that's available on the ASX announcements platform today, and I'll reference slides as we go so that you can follow along.



We'll open up on Slide 3 for those with the presentation, and have chosen to open by talking about guidance. And part of the reason is you may have -- when you look to open our quarterly today, I think December quarter looks a lot like the September quarterly, and nothing's changed.



But I can assure you, a lot has changed and a lot