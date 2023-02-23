Half Year 2023 Aurelia Metals Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Andrew Graham - Aurelia Metals Limited - Interim CEO



Thanks, Lisa. And thank you to everyone for joining us today for our discussion on the first half results for FY '23. Before I turn to that, though, I'd like to start by paying the Aurelia team's respects to the 2 miners killed last week at the Dugald River mine and also pass on our condolences to their families and friends. A number of us at Aurelia, including myself, has worked at Dugald River and MMG, making this really close to home. I genuinely believe everyone goes to work should expect to come home safely. And I can assure shareholders as well as our own employees, there is a finding from this incident come to light. We'll look at those in detail and see what we can learn from that to apply to our own operations, which is very