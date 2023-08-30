Full Year 2023 Aurelia Metals Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 30, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT

Bryan Quinn - Aurelia Metals Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thank you all for your attendance today for our release of our 2023 full year financial results and [enroll]. I would like to introduce some of the Aurelia team who are presenting today and also online. Martin Cummings, Chief Financial Officer; Andrew Graham, General Manager of Growth; Matt Nuttall, the General Manager of Peak Mine (inaudible); Angus Wyllie, the General Manager of Dargues Mine.



The results provide a very clear picture of an improving performance over the last 6 months with a volatile backdrop of economic uncertainty as it relates to prices to some of our commodities. We recognize the ability to operate strongly under all situations is actually fundamental for our company to be successful and to also manage the risks according for these