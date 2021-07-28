Jul 28, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT
Alex Paull - Investor Stream - Analyst
Good morning, everyone. Thanks very much for your patience, and welcome to today's webinar. My name's Alex Paull from Investor Stream, and I'll be your host today. Today, we have IXP Energy, Non-Executive Chairman, Simon Johnson, and Non-Executive Director, Sam Jarvis, who are going to provide an update on the company's progress for the quarter ending June 30.
Following the presentation, both Sam and Sam will address any questions you may have, and we'll attempt to get through as many questions as time permits, please feel free to send in your questions via the chat platform in the question pane in the go to webinar control panel. You can also e-mail them to me at Alex at investorstream.com.au. You can also download a copy of the presentation by navigating to the handouts pane in the control panel.
And finally, a copy of the webinar will also be available on our AXP Energy social media platforms lead today. But for now, I'd like to turn it over to Simon, who's going to kick things off for us. Simon, the floor is yours.
Simon Johnson
AXP Energy Ltd To Discuss the Company's Quarterly Results, Progress and Other near-term Value Catalysts Transcript
Jul 28, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...