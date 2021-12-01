AXP Energy Ltd Reserves & Resources Update Webinar Transcript

Dec 01, 2021 / NTS GMT

Alex Paul - Investor Stream - Moderator



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to today's webinar. My name is Alex Paul from [Investor Stream], and I'll be your host today. Today, we have -- firstly, I would like to acknowledge the absence of Managing Director, Tim Hart, who couldn't be here today due to illness. We wish him a speedy recovery.



Now in his place, we have Non-Executive Director, Sam Jarvis; as well as Chairman, Simon Johnson. And Sam and Simon are going to discuss the company's reserves and resources update, including for the first time the reserves and resources gained with the acquisitions of MHP and the new Illinois Basin asset.



Simon and Sam will give a short presentation on this progress and we'll be on hand to address any questions that you might have following the presentation. A lot of you have already taken the liberty to send through some questions to me which is greatly appreciated. Please feel free to send through your questions in the question pane in the go to webinar control panel via the chat platform. You can also simply e-mail them to me at alex@investorstream