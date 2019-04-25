Apr 25, 2019 / 06:00AM GMT
Operator
Welcome to AU Optronics 2019 First Quarter Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Now I'd like to hand over to Ms. Julia Chao, AUO's IR Officer.
Julia Chao - AU Optronics Corp. - Head of IR Department
Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, friends from media, good afternoon. This is Julia Chao from AUO's IR department. On behalf of the company, I would like to welcome you to participate in our first quarter results call.
Joining me here are 5 executives -- 4 executives. We have Mr. Paul Peng, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Michael Tsai, President and our Chief Operating Officer; Mr. T.Y. Lin, VP of our business group; and Mr. Benjamin Tseng, our CFO.
The agenda of today is as follows: firstly, Ben will go over our Q1 results and provide you with our guidance for Q2. And then Paul, our CEO, will provide you with a business update. And then we will start with our Q&A.
For the first part of the Q&A, we will first address the questions that we previously collected, and then we will proceed to open the floor for you
Q1 2019 AU Optronics Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 25, 2019 / 06:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...