Q3 2019 AU Optronics Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 30, 2019 / 06:00AM GMT

Julia Chao - AU Optronics Corp. - Head of IR Department



Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. This is Julia Chao, AUO's IR officer. On behalf of the company, I would like to welcome you to participate in today's conference call. Joining me here are 4 executives: Mr. Paul Peng, Chairman and CEO; Mr. Frank Ko, President and COO; Mr. T.Y. Lin, Senior VP of Business; and Mr. Benjamin Tseng, our CFO. The agenda for today is as follows. First of all, Ben will go over our Q3 results and provide you with our guidance for Q4. And then Paul will provide you with an opening remark. Then we will start with our Q&A. We have collected questions from analysts. We will first address these questions for the first part of the Q&A. Afterwards, we will open the floor for you to call in. So this is our agenda.



Now before I hand over to Ben, I would like to remind you that all forward-looking