Q4 2019 AU Optronics Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. This is Julia Chao of AUO's IR Department. On behalf of the company, I would like to welcome you to participate in our Q4 results conference call. Joining me here are 4 executives: Mr. Paul Peng, Chairman and CEO; Mr. Frank Ko, President and COO; Mr. T.Y. Lin, VP of Business Group; and Mr. Benjamin Tseng, our CFO.



The agenda of today is as follows. First of all, Paul -- rather, Ben will go over Q4 results and provide you with our Q1 outlook. And Paul, our Chairman, will share with you our outlook for 2020 and our business updates. Afterwards, we will proceed with Q&As. For the first part, we will address the questions that we already collected from analysts. Afterwards, if you have more questions, we will open the floor for you to call in.



Now before I hand over to Ben, I would like