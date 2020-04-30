Q1 2020 AU Optronics Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2020 / 06:00AM GMT

Julia Chao - AU Optronics Corp. - Head of IR Department



Thank you. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. This is Julia Chao of AUO's IR department. On behalf of the company, I would like to welcome you to participate in today's conference call.



Joining me here are 5 executives: Mr. Paul Peng, Chairman and CEO; Mr. Frank Ko, President and COO; Mr. James Chen, VP of Consumer Application Strategy Business; Mr. ShihHong Liao, VP of Commercial & Industry Application Strategy Business; and Mr. Ben Tseng, our CFO. The agenda of today's event is as follows: First of all, Ben, our CFO, will brief you on our Q1 results and our Q2 guidance. Then our Chairman, Paul, will give an opening remark. Afterwards, we will proceed with Q&As. Before the meeting, we have collected questions from our analysts. For the first part of the Q&A session, we will address these questions.