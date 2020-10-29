Q3 2020 AU Optronics Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2020 / 06:00AM GMT

Julia Chao - AU Optronics Corp. - Head of IR Department



Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. This is Julia Chao of AUO's IR Department. On behalf of the company, I would like to welcome you to participate in our third quarter results call. Joining me here are 5 executives: Mr. Paul Peng, Chairman and CEO. Mr. Frank Ko, President and COO; Mr. James Chen, VP of Consumer Application Strategy Business; Mr. ShihHong Liao, VP of Commercial & Industry Application Strategy Business; and Mr. Benjamin Tseng, our CFO.



The agenda of today is as follows. First of all, Ben, our CFO, will go over our third quarter results and our Q4 guidance. And then our Chairman, Paul, will give you an opening remark. Afterwards, we will proceed with question and answers. We have collected questions before the meeting, and we'll address these questions for the first part of the session