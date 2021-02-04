Q4 2020 AU Optronics Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 04, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to AU Optronics 2020 Fourth Quarter Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



Now I would like to hand over to Ms. Julia Chao, AUO's IR Officer.



Julia Chao - AU Optronics Corp. - Head of IR Department



Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. This is Julia Chao of AUO's IR Department. On behalf of the company, I would like to welcome you to participate in our fourth quarter results conference call. Joining here are 4 executives: Mr. Paul Peng, Chairman and CEO; Mr. Frank Ko, President and COO; Mr. James Chen, Senior VP of Display Strategy Business; and Mr. Benjamin Tseng, our CFO.



The agenda is as follows. First of all, our CFO will go over our fourth quarter results and provide you with our guidance for Q1. Then our Chairman will share with you our guidance and outlook for 2020 as well as provide you with a business update. Then we will proceed with questions and answers.



For the first part of this session, we will address the questions that we previously collected. And we will open the line for you to call in