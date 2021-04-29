Q1 2021 AU Optronics Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT

Julia Chao - AU Optronics Corp. - Head of IR Department



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. This is AUO's IR Officer, Julia Chao.



I'm joined by 4 executives. Mr. Paul Peng, Chairman and CEO; Mr. Frank Ko, President and COO; Mr. James Chen, Senior VP of the Display Business; and Mr. Benjamin Tseng, our CFO.



The agenda of today is as follows. First of all, our CFO will go over our first quarter results and provide you with our guidance for Q2. And then our Chairman will have an opening remark. After that, we will proceed with questions and answers. We have collected questions before the meeting. For the first part of the Q&A session, we will address these questions. Afterwards, if there are still more questions, we will open the line to take