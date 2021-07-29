Q2 2021 AU Optronics Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT
Julia Chao - AU Optronics Corp. - Head of IR Department
Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. This is Julia Chao from AU's IR department. On behalf of the company, I would like to welcome you to participate in our second quarter results conference call.
I'm joined by 4 executives: Mr. Paul Peng, our Chairman and CEO; Mr. Frank Ko, President and COO; Mr. James Chen, Senior VP of the Display business, and Mr. Ben Tseng, our CFO.
The agenda of today is as follows: First of all, our CFO will go over second quarter results and provide you with our guidance for Q3. Afterwards, our Chairman will have an opening remark. Then we will proceed with questions and answers.
For the first part of the Q&A session, we will address the questions that we have collected from analysts. Afterwards, if there are still more questions, then we will open the
