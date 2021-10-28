Q3 2021 AU Optronics Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT

Julia Chao - AU Optronics Corp. - Head of IR Department



Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. This is Julia Chao, AU's IR Officer. On behalf of the company, I would like to welcome you to participate in our third quarter results conference call. Joining me here are 4 executives: Paul Peng, Chairman and CEO; Frank Ko, President and COO; James Chen, Senior VP of the Display business; and Ben Tseng, CFO. The agenda of today's conference call is as follows. First of all, our CFO will go over our third quarter results and fourth quarter guidance. Afterwards, our President -- our Chairman, Paul, will have an opening remark and business update. And then we will proceed with questions and answers. We have collected questions from analysts and will address these questions for the first part of the session. Afterwards, if there are still more questions, we'll open the line for you to make calls and post