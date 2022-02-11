Q4 2021 AU Optronics Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 11, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT

Julia Chao - AU Optronics Corp. - Head of IR Department



Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. This is Julia Chao, AU's IR Officer. On behalf of the company, I would like to welcome you to AU Optronics' Fourth Quarter 2021 Results Conference. Today, we have 4 Executives present; Paul Peng, Chairman and CEO; Frank Ko, President and COO; James Chen, Senior VP of the Display Strategy Business Group; and Ben Tseng, CFO. The agenda is as follows. First of all, Ben will go over our fourth quarter results and provide you with guidance for Q1. Then our Chairman, Paul, will have an opening remark. Afterwards, we will have our question-and-answer session. For the first part of the Q&A, we will address the questions previously collected. Then we will open the floor for you to post more questions. Thank you.



Now before I turn it over to Ben, please allow me to remind you that all forward-looking statements contain risks and uncertainties. Please also spend some time to read the safe harbor notice on Slide #2. Ben, please.



Benjamin Tseng - AU Optronics Corp. - CFO, CAO & VP