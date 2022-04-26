Q1 2022 AU Optronics Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT

Operator



Julia Chao - AU Optronics Corp. - Head of IR Department



Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. I'm Julia Chao, AUO's IR Officer. On behalf of the company, I would like to welcome you to participate in our 2022 first quarter results call.



I'm joined by 4 executives: Paul Peng, Chairman and CEO; Frank Ko, President and CEO; James Chen, Senior VP of the Display Strategy Business Group; Ben Tseng, CFO. The agenda for today's meeting is this: First of all, our CFO, Ben will go over our first quarter results and provide you with the guidance for Q2. Then, Chairman Paul will have an opening remark. Afterwards, we will proceed with questions and answers. We have collected questions before the meeting. For the first part of the Q&A, we will address these questions. Afterwards, if you still have more questions, we will open the line to take your questions. That is the agenda for today.



