Q3 2022 AUO Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT

Operator



Julia Chao - AUO Corporation - Head of IR Department



Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. I'm Julia Chao, AUO's IR Officer. On behalf of the company, I would like to welcome you to today's results conference. I'm joined by 4 executives: Mr. Paul Peng, Chairman and CEO; Mr. Frank Ko, President and COO; Mr. James Chen, Senior VP of the Display Strategy Business Group; and Mr. Ben Tseng, our CFO.



The meeting agenda is as follows. First of all, CFO will go over our third quarter results and provide you with our guidance for Q4. Then our Chairman, Paul, will have an opening remark. Afterwards, we will proceed with questions and answers. For the first part of the Q&A, we will address the questions that we collected from analysts before the meeting. After that, if there are still more questions, we'll open the line for you to call and post questions.



Now before I hand over to Ben,