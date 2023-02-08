Q4 2022 AUO Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2023 / 06:00AM GMT

Julia Chao - AUO Corporation - Head of IR Department



Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. I'm Julia Chao, AUO's IR Officer. On behalf of the company, I would like to welcome you to participate in our 2022 fourth quarter results conference. We have 4 executives present here: Paul Peng, Chairman and CEO; Frank Ko, President and COO; James Chen, Senior VP of Display Strategy Business; and Ben Tseng, CFO.



The agenda of today is this. First of all, Ben, our CFO, will go over fourth quarter results and provide you with the first quarter outlook. Our Chairman, Paul, will then have an opening remark.



Later on, we will proceed with questions and answers. We have collected questions from analysts. In the first part of the Q&A session, we will address these questions. Afterwards, we will open the floor for you to post questions.



Now before I turn over to Ben, I would like to remind you that all forward-looking statements contain risks and uncertainties. Please spend some time to read the Safe Harbor notice on Slide #2. Ben, please.



Benjamin Tseng - AUO