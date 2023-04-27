Q1 2023 AUO Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2023 / 06:00AM GMT

Julia Chao - AUO Corporation - Head of IR Department



I am Julia Chao, AUO's IR Officer. On behalf of the company, I would like to welcome you to participate in our first quarter results conference. I'm joined by 4 executives. Mr. Paul Peng, Chairman and Group Chief Strategy Officer; Mr. Frank Ko, CEO and President; Mr. James Chen, Senior VP of the Display Strategy Business Group; and Benjamin Tseng, our CFO.