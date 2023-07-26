Q2 2023 AUO Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2023 / 06:00AM GMT

Julia Chao - AUO Corporation - Head of IR Department



Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. Good afternoon. I am Julia Chao, AUO's IR officer. On behalf of the company, I would like to welcome you to participate in our 2023 second quarter financial results conference. I'm joined by 4 executives: Paul Peng, Chairman and Group Chief Strategy Officer; Frank Ko, CEO and President; James Chen, Senior VP of the Display Strategy Business Group; Ben Tseng, our CFO.



The agenda of today is as follows. First of all, Ben will go over our Q2 results and provide you with our Q3 guidance. Afterwards, Paul will have an opening remark, then we will proceed to questions and answers. (Operator Instructions) So that was the agenda.



Now before I turn it over to Ben, please allow me to remind you that all forward-looking statements contain risks and uncertainties. Please also spend some time to read the safe