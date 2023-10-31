Q3 2023 AUO Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 31, 2023 / 06:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to AU Optronics 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference. (Operator Instructions) Now I would like to hand over to Ms. Julia Chao, AU's IR Officer.



Julia Chao - AUO Corporation - Head of IR Department



Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. I'm Julia Chao, AU's IR Officer. On behalf of the company, I would like to welcome you to participate in our 2023 third quarter financial results conference. I'm joined by 4 executives; Paul Peng, Chairman and Group Chief Strategy Officer; Frank Ko, CEO and President; James Chen, Display Strategy Business Group, VP; and Ben, our CFO.



The agenda of today is as follows: First of all, Ben, our CFO, will go over our Q3 financial results and provide you with our guidance for Q4. Then Paul, our Chairman, will have an opening remark. Afterwards, we will proceed to questions and answers. (Operator Instructions) That was the agenda for today. Now before I turn over to Ben, please allow me to remind you that all forward-looking statements contain risks and uncertainties. Please spend some time to read the safe