Half Year 2020 Perenti Global Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT

Mark Alexander John Norwell - Perenti Global Limited - Group MD, CEO & Director



Thank you. And good morning, everyone. My name is Mark Norwell, and I'm the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Perenti. Today, I'll provide you with an overview of the group's performance for the first half of financial year 2020. I'll then hand over to Peter Bryant, the group's Chief Financial Officer, who will take you through the financial results in more detail. I'll then provide an update on our business strategy and outlook.



Onto Slide 2. When I delivered my first set of results 12 months ago, I outlined our purpose, principles and aspiration along with our strategy out to 2025. 1 year on, we are continuing to deliver against our 2025 strategy. And as I mentioned, I will expand on our strategy towards the end of the presentation. However, I will spend a moment on our purpose, principles and aspiration.



Our purpose is clear; to create enduring value and certainty for our people, our customers, the communities in which we operate and our shareholders. To achieve this purpose, it is about