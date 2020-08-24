Full Year 2020 Perenti Global Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 24, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT

Mark Alexander John Norwell - Perenti Global Limited - Group MD, CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining the Perenti FY '20 Results Call. With me today is Peter Bryant, our Chief Financial Officer. I will provide you with an overview of the group's performance for FY '20, then Peter will take you through the financial results in more detail, before I close on the strategy and outlook and then open the call for questions.



On to Slide 2, we are a global mining services provider. We operate on more than 55 projects globally in 11 countries across 4 continents with over 25 years operating internationally and more than 30 years in Australia and it is this local experience and know-how, combined with our proud history and track record of operating on an