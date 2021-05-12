Perenti Global Ltd Corporate Call Transcript

May 12, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Perenti Operational Update Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Mark Norwell, Managing Director and CEO. Please go ahead.



Mark Alexander John Norwell - Perenti Global Limited - Group MD, CEO & Director



Good morning, and thank you for joining us today for the Perenti Operational Update. My name is Mark Norwell, Managing Director and CEO of Perenti. And joining me today is Peter Bryant, our CFO. I'd like to start with the recent changes to the Board.



Earlier this week, we announced that Ian Cochrane had retired from his role as Chairman of the Board of Directors due to health reasons. With Ian departing, we welcome current Non-Executive Director, Rob Cole, as Chairman. Rob has more than 30 years' experience in the energy and resources industries and has been a valued member of the Board since 2018 and was appointed Deputy Chairman in 2020. We look forward to continuing to work with Rob, and under his Chairmanship, we'll remain focused on