May 12, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Perenti Operational Update Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Mark Norwell, Managing Director and CEO. Please go ahead.
Mark Alexander John Norwell - Perenti Global Limited - Group MD, CEO & Director
Good morning, and thank you for joining us today for the Perenti Operational Update. My name is Mark Norwell, Managing Director and CEO of Perenti. And joining me today is Peter Bryant, our CFO. I'd like to start with the recent changes to the Board.
Earlier this week, we announced that Ian Cochrane had retired from his role as Chairman of the Board of Directors due to health reasons. With Ian departing, we welcome current Non-Executive Director, Rob Cole, as Chairman. Rob has more than 30 years' experience in the energy and resources industries and has been a valued member of the Board since 2018 and was appointed Deputy Chairman in 2020. We look forward to continuing to work with Rob, and under his Chairmanship, we'll remain focused on
Perenti Global Ltd Corporate Call Transcript
May 12, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...