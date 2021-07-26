Jul 26, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT

Mark Alexander John Norwell - Perenti Global Limited - Group MD, CEO & Director



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Perenti business briefing. Thank you all attendees, in person and online.



Let's begin by acknowledging the traditional custodians of the land on which we meet, the Whadjuk people and pay my respect to elders, past and present.



The purpose of today is to provide an update on our business and progress against our strategy and let you know about an exciting new development in our technology pillar of our strategy.



The executives joining me today are Paul Muller, Sarah Coleman and Peter Bryant. I'll provide an overview of our business, progress of our strategy and then I'll hand to Sarah, who will expand on our technology-driven service model. Paul will then speak to the connection with our mining business. And from there, we'll move into a Q&A.



Firstly, on the disclaimer. We are currently in a blackout period. Therefore, I can't talk about any FY '21 numbers beyond what's included in the presentation nor can I talk about FY '22