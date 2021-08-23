Full Year 2021 Perenti Global Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 23, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT

Mark Alexander John Norwell - Perenti Global Limited - Group MD, CEO & Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for taking the time to join the Perenti full year 2021 results presentation.



My name is Mark Norwell, the MD and CEO of Perenti. And joining me is Peter Bryant, our CFO. I'll first provide a summary of our financial results and progress against our strategy before outlining our focus on people and sustainability, followed by our business performance. Peter will then step through the detailed financial results. And afterwards, I'll provide an update on our 2025 strategy and near-term outlook, followed by a Q&A session.



Starting on Slide 2. We have delivered solid financial results despite the headwinds, namely COVID-19, the stronger Australian dollar and a tight labor market. We