Half Year 2022 Perenti Global Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 21, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Perenti Global Limited HY '22 Results Presentation. (Operator Instructions) I'd now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Mark Norwell, Managing Director and CEO. Please go ahead.
Mark Alexander John Norwell - Perenti Global Limited - Group MD, CEO & Director
Good morning, and welcome to Perenti's First half FY '22 Results Call. My name is Mark Norwell, Managing Director and CEO of Perenti, and with me today is Peter Bryant, our Chief Financial Officer.
Starting on Slide 2. At a consolidated level, our first half result has slightly exceeded our expectation, and we are very pleased with our progress to deliver our full year FY '22 earnings guidance. Revenue was up at $1.2 billion, driven by a range of factors, including the commencement of several new projects, further ramp-up of our growth projects and scope growth on existing operations. Despite our strong revenue growth, we delivered a reduced operating margin due to cost escalation, supply chain constraints, border restrictions, the very tight
